Dynatrace Inc [DT] is 15.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] traded at a low on 10/26/23, posting a -1.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.10. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today that it will report its second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended September 30, 2023 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on November 2, 2023. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results and its business outlook.

Dynatrace Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call DetailsThe conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13741555. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2875366 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $12.93 billion, with 290.41 million shares outstanding and 236.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2875366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $56.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.06, while it was recorded at 45.75 for the last single week of trading, and 45.91 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.