Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] Is Currently 1.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: DRVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.09%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 1, 2023.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will release its third quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until at least February 20, 2024, through the company’s Investor Relations webpage.

Over the last 12 months, DRVN stock dropped by -64.98%. The one-year Driven Brands Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.63. The average equity rating for DRVN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 167.40 million shares outstanding and 61.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, DRVN stock reached a trading volume of 3135003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRVN shares is $23.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Driven Brands Holdings Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

DRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, DRVN shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.79 for Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Driven Brands Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for DRVN is now 6.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.54. Additionally, DRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] managed to generate an average of $3,843 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

DRVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc go to 7.45%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc [DRVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.