Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Is Currently 3.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] closed the trading session at $120.93 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $116.73, while the highest price level was $121.96. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Realty Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2023. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.60 percent and weekly performance of 4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, DLR reached to a volume of 3179665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $125.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DLR stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.82, while it was recorded at 118.12 for the last single week of trading, and 110.34 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to 14.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.