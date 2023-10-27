Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $5

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $2.38 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Community Health Systems, Inc. represents 134.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $325.56 million with the latest information. CYH stock price has been found in the range of $2.01 to $2.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 3507825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, CYH shares dropped by -14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +5.96. Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]

The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.