Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] moved up 6.46: Why It’s Important

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] jumped around 1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.79 at the close of the session, up 6.46%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM that Umpqua Bank Opens First Retail Branch in Utah.

Addition of retail banking and depository services follows commercial lending expansion in 2022.

South Jordan location to support the depository and full banking needs of businesses and consumers across Salt Lake City Metro Area.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. stock is now -34.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLB Stock saw the intraday high of $19.79 and lowest of $18.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.53, which means current price is +12.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, COLB reached a trading volume of 3301623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System, Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83.

How has COLB stock performed recently?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.87, while it was recorded at 18.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.55.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $119,507 per employee.Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]

The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.