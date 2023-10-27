Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] is -79.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] gained 10.35% or 0.02 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 7192830 shares. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc and Aimil Ltd Join Forces to Introduce Cardiovascular Epigenetic Technologies to India.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced a significant move to transform global cardiovascular health, by entering into a Supply and Distribution Agreement with one of India’s premier organizations, Aimil Ltd. Aimil, a company at the forefront of the instrumentation industry in India since 1932 with 14 sales and services offices across India, is a leader in introducing innovative, best-in-class technologies from around the world to their extensive healthcare network throughout India.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in India, with the nation facing alarmingly high incidences. According to the Global Burden of Disease study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the age-standardized CVD death rate in India is 282 deaths per 100,000 people, which is markedly higher than the global average of 233 deaths per 100,000 people. Studies have reported that Indians develop heart disease nearly a decade earlier than their European counterparts, with approximately 62% of heart disease related deaths among Indians being premature. This strategic venture between Cardio Diagnostics and Aimil seeks to address the growing prevalence of heart disease in India through the introduction of Cardio Diagnostics’ clinical test, PrecisionCHD, for the detection and personalized management of coronary heart disease (CHD).

It opened the trading session at $0.1968, the shares rose to $0.2817 and dropped to $0.171, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDIO points out that the company has recorded -90.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 537.60K shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 7192830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for CDIO stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.56. With this latest performance, CDIO shares dropped by -39.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.56 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4119, while it was recorded at 0.2244 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6440 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]

The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.