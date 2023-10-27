Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] – find out why.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.28 at the close of the session, up 4.65%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rocket Lab Receives Federal Aviation Administration Authorization to Resume Launches.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume Electron launches from Launch Complex 1.

The authorization comes after Rocket Lab experienced an in-flight anomaly on September 19th during the Company’s 41st Electron launch. The FAA, the federal licensing body for U.S. launch vehicles, has now confirmed that Rocket Lab’s launch license remains active, which is the first step to enable launches to resume. Rocket Lab is now finalizing a meticulous review into the anomaly’s root cause, a process that involves working through an extensive fault tree to exhaust all potential causes for the anomaly, as well as completing a comprehensive test campaign to recreate the issue on the ground. The FAA is providing oversight of Rocket Lab’s mishap investigation to ensure Rocket Lab complies with its FAA-approved mishap investigation plan and other regulatory requirements. In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was granted official observer status to the investigation. The full review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with Rocket Lab currently anticipating a return to flight later this quarter with corrective measures in place.

Rocket Lab USA Inc stock is now 13.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.3479 and lowest of $4.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.05, which means current price is +18.23% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3079665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]

