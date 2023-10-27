Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Revenue clocked in at $35.45 billion, up 47.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] slipped around -22.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $826.75 at the close of the session, down -2.69%. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Broadcom and VMware Announce Election Deadline for VMware Stockholders to Elect Merger Consideration.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that the deadline for VMware stockholders of record to elect the form of merger consideration they wish to receive in connection with Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware (the “Transaction”) is 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2023 (such deadline, as it may be extended, the “Election Deadline”). VMware stockholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee may be subject to an earlier election deadline and should carefully review any materials they received from their bank, broker or other nominee. As previously disclosed, the parties expect to close the Transaction on October 30, 2023, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The election materials necessary for VMware stockholders of record to make an election as to the form of merger consideration they wish to receive were sent beginning on August 11, 2023 to holders of record of VMware common stock as of August 4, 2023.

Broadcom Inc stock is now 47.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVGO Stock saw the intraday high of $854.415 and lowest of $818.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 925.91, which means current price is +50.32% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 2772514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $979.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 26.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 855.33, while it was recorded at 854.67 for the last single week of trading, and 745.27 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.