BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] moved up 0.09: Why It’s Important

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] closed the trading session at $56.72 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.22, while the highest price level was $57.06. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM that BHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery.

Laguna Seca concentrator at Escondida.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.59 percent and weekly performance of 0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, BHP reached to a volume of 2770432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

BHP stock trade performance evaluation

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 55.86 for the last single week of trading, and 60.31 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -10.50%.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.