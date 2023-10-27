Barclays lifts Organon & Co. [OGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] closed the trading session at $15.31 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.30, while the highest price level was $15.73. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Organon Canada Announces Availability of a High-Concentration, Citrate-Free Formulation of HADLIMA®, a Biosimilar to HUMIRA*.

HADLIMA® 40 mg/0.4 mL offers a higher concentration compared to HADLIMA® 40 mg/0.8 mL.

The availability of both low and high concentration citrate-free options will help enhance patient care for Canadians through more treatment options, while reinforcing Organon’s commitment towards biosimilars.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.18 percent and weekly performance of -5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, OGN reached to a volume of 3346362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

OGN stock trade performance evaluation

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.86 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.70, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.31 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.