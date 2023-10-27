Bank of Montreal [BMO] is -15.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of Montreal [NYSE: BMO] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $77.34 during the day while it closed the day at $76.69. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM that BMO Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 44 (NVCC) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class B Preferred Shares, Series 45 (NVCC).

Further to the announcement by Bank of Montreal (the “Bank”) (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) on October 19, 2023, the Bank today announced the applicable dividend rates for its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 44 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the “Preferred Shares Series 44”) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class B Preferred Shares, Series 45 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the “Preferred Shares Series 45”).

With respect to any Preferred Shares Series 44 that remain outstanding after November 25, 2023, commencing as of such date, holders thereof will be entitled to receive fixed rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Bank and subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on November 25, 2023 to, but excluding, November 25, 2028, will be 6.816 per cent. This dividend rate is equal to the sum of the five-year Government of Canada bond yield as at October 26, 2023 plus 2.68 per cent, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares Series 44.

Bank of Montreal stock has also loss -2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMO stock has declined by -16.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.37% and lost -15.35% year-on date.

The market cap for BMO stock reached $54.69 billion, with 713.18 million shares outstanding and 712.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 614.54K shares, BMO reached a trading volume of 2640357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of Montreal [BMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMO shares is $81.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bank of Montreal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of Montreal is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49.

BMO stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of Montreal [BMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, BMO shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Bank of Montreal [BMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.16, while it was recorded at 76.81 for the last single week of trading, and 89.28 for the last 200 days.

Bank of Montreal [BMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of Montreal [BMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.38. Bank of Montreal’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.58.

Return on Total Capital for BMO is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of Montreal [BMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.31. Additionally, BMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of Montreal [BMO] managed to generate an average of $289,735 per employee.Bank of Montreal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of Montreal [BMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of Montreal go to 0.40%.

Bank of Montreal [BMO]: Institutional Ownership

