Arista Networks Inc [ANET] Stock trading around $169.82 per share: What’s Next?

Arista Networks Inc [NYSE: ANET] slipped around -16.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $169.82 at the close of the session, down -8.74%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Arista 7130 Series Leads the Way to 25G Ultra-Low Latency Networking.

Driving customer value through innovation.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the next generation 7130 Series for ultra-low latency switching that accelerates 25G networking. With three new 25G optimized systems, enhanced performance optics, 25G ready FPGA applications and updates to the FDK (FPGA Development Kit), Arista is addressing the needs for 25G market data distribution and High-Frequency Trading (HFT) environments.

Arista Networks Inc stock is now 39.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $183.57 and lowest of $168.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 198.70, which means current price is +57.87% above from all time high which was touched on 09/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 5274392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $203.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 55.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.83.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, ANET shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.73, while it was recorded at 183.81 for the last single week of trading, and 161.28 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 34.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.31. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc [ANET] managed to generate an average of $374,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Arista Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.83 and a Current Ratio set at 4.14.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc go to 9.98%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]

The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ANET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.