XP Inc [XP] is 30.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XP Inc [NASDAQ: XP] loss -3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $20.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM that XP Inc. Reports 3Q23 KPIs.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 3Q23 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website. Additional KPI details and historical data can be found in our financial spreadsheet.

XP Inc represents 541.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.98 billion with the latest information. XP stock price has been found in the range of $19.42 to $20.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 7754125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XP Inc [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for XP stock

XP Inc [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for XP Inc [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.77, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.15 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc [XP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. XP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.14.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 311.47. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XP Inc [XP] managed to generate an average of $100,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

XP Inc [XP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc go to 16.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XP Inc [XP]

The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.