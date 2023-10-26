why RPC, Inc. [RES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.20

RPC, Inc. [NYSE: RES] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $8.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM that RPC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets.

“RPC’s third quarter 2023 operating results for the majority of our service lines were relatively stable sequentially except for the even weaker than expected decline in pressure pumping,” stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believed this pressure pumping weakness would prove temporary and made the decision to maintain our pricing discipline and service readiness. This decision resulted in carrying costs during the quarter in anticipation of a busy fourth quarter calendar working at acceptable terms. A highlight for the quarter was the recently acquired Spinnaker cementing business. The integration has proceeded smoothly and the business positively contributed to our financial results,” concluded Palmer.

RPC, Inc. represents 216.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.89 billion with the latest information. RES stock price has been found in the range of $8.305 to $9.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, RES reached a trading volume of 3446732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RPC, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC, Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.11.

RPC, Inc. [RES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, RES shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for RPC, Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC, Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.88. RPC, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now 35.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC, Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC, Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of $78,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.RPC, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RPC, Inc. [RES]

The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.