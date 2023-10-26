why ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.97%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM that ReShape Lifesciences® Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Public Offering.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $3.0 million. The offering is expected to close on October 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, RSLS stock dropped by -98.30%. The one-year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.75. The average equity rating for RSLS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 million, with 12.55 million shares outstanding and 11.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, RSLS stock reached a trading volume of 68391331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

RSLS Stock Performance Analysis:

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.97. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -57.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.80 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6498, while it was recorded at 0.2195 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6286 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -240.91 and a Gross Margin at +60.52. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.16.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -107.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.67. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$1,155,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

