why Cloudflare Inc [NET] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.49

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] slipped around -3.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.49 at the close of the session, down -5.27%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cloudflare Expands Operations in Mexico Amid Growth Across Its Infrastructure and Customer Base.

The company continues to expand its presence in Latin America, furthering its operations in Mexico with a local team as cyber attacks are on the rise.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its expansion in the Mexico market as part of furthering its commitments across Latin America. Mexico represents a growing Cloudflare team presence, investment in Mexican infrastructure, and focus on customers and partners in the region. Cloudflare’s Mexico-based team will help the company acquire and support customers, grow brand awareness, and recruit new talent. The company first invested in Mexico when it expanded its network into Latin America in 2014 and has since been strategically placing its infrastructure close to users in the region.

Cloudflare Inc stock is now 24.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NET Stock saw the intraday high of $59.04 and lowest of $56.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.07, which means current price is +50.40% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 3664424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $69.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 300.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.66, while it was recorded at 59.40 for the last single week of trading, and 60.13 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc [NET]

