why BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.62

BrightSpire Capital Inc [NYSE: BRSP] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.29 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the ‘Shareholders’ section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

BrightSpire Capital Inc stock is now -15.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRSP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.47 and lowest of $5.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.96, which means current price is +1.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 706.44K shares, BRSP reached a trading volume of 3276661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSP shares is $8.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BrightSpire Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSpire Capital Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09.

How has BRSP stock performed recently?

BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.98. With this latest performance, BRSP shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.48 for BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.22 and a Gross Margin at +74.78. BrightSpire Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for BRSP is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.87. Additionally, BRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP] managed to generate an average of $818,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for BrightSpire Capital Inc [BRSP]

The top three institutional holders of BRSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.