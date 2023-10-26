why Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Bio-Key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] traded at a high on 10/25/23, posting a 20.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM that Digital Authentication and Identity Provider BIO-key Sees Q3 Revenues Rising over 30% to $1.8M on Strength in Software License Fees, Services and Hardware Sales.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4820303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bio-Key International Inc. stands at 33.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.25%.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The market cap for BKYI stock reached $2.13 million, with 9.19 million shares outstanding and 7.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.80K shares, BKYI reached a trading volume of 4820303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKYI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKYI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Bio-Key International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Key International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has BKYI stock performed recently?

Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.44. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -55.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.96 for Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4978, while it was recorded at 0.2204 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6856 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -112.73 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. Bio-Key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.74.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -62.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.46. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Bio-Key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]

The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKYI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKYI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.