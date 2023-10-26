Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] is 17.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HOWL] traded at a high on 10/25/23, posting a 33.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.40. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.

Six abstracts, spanning Werewolf’s PREDATOR™ platform and INDUKINE™ pipeline, accepted for poster presentations at SITC annual meeting.

Company to present interim first-in-human clinical data from initial monotherapy dose-escalation cohorts in ongoing Phase 1/1b study of WTX-124.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3066699 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stands at 21.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.03%.

The market cap for HOWL stock reached $85.58 million, with 31.43 million shares outstanding and 22.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.67K shares, HOWL reached a trading volume of 3066699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOWL shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

How has HOWL stock performed recently?

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, HOWL shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3800, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8000 for the last 200 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -341.78 and a Gross Margin at +84.70. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.09.

Return on Total Capital for HOWL is now -36.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.00. Additionally, HOWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] managed to generate an average of -$1,169,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.82 and a Current Ratio set at 9.82.

Earnings analysis for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]

The top three institutional holders of HOWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.