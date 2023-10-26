Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is 4.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE: WM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.16%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that WM Announces Third Quarter Earnings.

The Company Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Expansion in Operating EBITDA Margin.

WM (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, WM stock rose by 0.85%. The one-year Waste Management, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.62. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.46 billion, with 407.89 million shares outstanding and 404.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WM stock reached a trading volume of 4084048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management, Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $181.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Waste Management, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management, Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for Waste Management, Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.36, while it was recorded at 157.66 for the last single week of trading, and 159.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management, Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Waste Management, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.43. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $45,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Waste Management, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management, Inc. go to 8.46%.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.