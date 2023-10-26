Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.535 during the day while it closed the day at $34.33. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

15% growth in revenue drives an 18% improvement in GAAP EPS and 27% improvement in Adjusted EPS.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Rollins, Inc. stock has also loss -4.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROL stock has declined by -15.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.69% and lost -6.05% year-on date.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $16.92 billion, with 492.45 million shares outstanding and 286.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 4504740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rollins, Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $42.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Rollins, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins, Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

ROL stock trade performance evaluation

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Rollins, Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.27, while it was recorded at 33.43 for the last single week of trading, and 38.78 for the last 200 days.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins, Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +48.08. Rollins, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.67.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.54. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $21,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Rollins, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins, Inc. go to 14.10%.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.