Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: LTH] price plunged by -15.24 percent to reach at -$2.18. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Life Time Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenue increased 17.9% to $585.2 million from $496.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income decreased to $7.9 million from $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3291903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 724.38K shares. Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $14.1975 and dropped to a low of $11.79 until finishing in the latest session at $12.12.

The one-year LTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.37. The average equity rating for LTH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTH shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Life Time Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

LTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.04. With this latest performance, LTH shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.26 for Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 17.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Life Time Group Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.01 and a Gross Margin at +26.04. Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for LTH is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.03. Additionally, LTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] managed to generate an average of -$53 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc [LTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.