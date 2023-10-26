Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [NYSE: KNX] loss -1.59% or -0.8 points to close at $49.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3745773 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 5:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 87226411). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Presentation.”.

It opened the trading session at $49.92, the shares rose to $50.16 and dropped to $48.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNX points out that the company has recorded -7.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, KNX reached to a volume of 3745773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $60.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for KNX stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.78, while it was recorded at 49.37 for the last single week of trading, and 55.55 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc go to 3.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc [KNX]

