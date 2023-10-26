Wall Street Analyst Initiated Stagwell Inc [STGW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stagwell Inc [NASDAQ: STGW] closed the trading session at $4.82 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.92, while the highest price level was $4.98. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM that STAGWELL (STGW) TO SELL CONCENTRICLIFE, INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE MARKETING AGENCY, TO ACCENTURE.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its integrated healthcare marketing agency and pharmaceutical commercialization platform ConcentricLife to Accenture Song, the tech-powered creative group of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), for $245 million in cash.

“This disposition is consistent with our strategy of organizing our portfolio to focus on core digital services, including AI-based digital transformation; strengthening our balance sheet; and investing in our future,” said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO Stagwell. “We believe Accenture Song will be a good home for ConcentricLife, consistent with their focus on growing presence in the healthcare and life sciences industry. We wish Ken and the leadership team the best in their new home.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.38 percent and weekly performance of 13.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 759.83K shares, STGW reached to a volume of 4049098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stagwell Inc [STGW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STGW shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STGW stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Stagwell Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stagwell Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for STGW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for STGW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

STGW stock trade performance evaluation

Stagwell Inc [STGW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, STGW shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STGW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Stagwell Inc [STGW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Stagwell Inc [STGW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stagwell Inc [STGW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Stagwell Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.01.

Return on Total Capital for STGW is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stagwell Inc [STGW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.28. Additionally, STGW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 306.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stagwell Inc [STGW] managed to generate an average of $2,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Stagwell Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stagwell Inc [STGW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STGW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stagwell Inc go to 6.00%.

Stagwell Inc [STGW]: Institutional Ownership

