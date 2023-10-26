Wall Street Analyst Initiated Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] loss -1.83% or -0.22 points to close at $11.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3072090 shares. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call On November 2, 2023.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

It opened the trading session at $11.90, the shares rose to $12.00 and dropped to $11.7325, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded 2.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, PK reached to a volume of 3072090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62.

Trading performance analysis for PK stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 8.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]

The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.