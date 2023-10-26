Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amphenol Corp. [APH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] jumped around 0.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $79.66 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Dividend Increase.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Sales of $3.199 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% organically compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Amphenol Corp. stock is now 4.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APH Stock saw the intraday high of $80.46 and lowest of $78.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.28, which means current price is +10.64% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 5398220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corp. [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $95.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corp. [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.48, while it was recorded at 79.77 for the last single week of trading, and 81.11 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corp. [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 22.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corp. [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corp. [APH] managed to generate an average of $20,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.