Vicor Corp. [VICR] moved down -26.58: Why It’s Important

Vicor Corp. [NASDAQ: VICR] closed the trading session at $39.05 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.365, while the highest price level was $39.83. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023.

Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $107.8 million, a 4.6% increase from $103.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 1.0% sequential increase from $106.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.35 percent and weekly performance of -28.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 541.21K shares, VICR reached to a volume of 4156453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vicor Corp. [VICR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICR shares is $66.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Vicor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-26-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicor Corp. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

VICR stock trade performance evaluation

Vicor Corp. [VICR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.92. With this latest performance, VICR shares dropped by -30.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.14 for Vicor Corp. [VICR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.38, while it was recorded at 50.17 for the last single week of trading, and 56.90 for the last 200 days.

Vicor Corp. [VICR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vicor Corp. [VICR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Vicor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for VICR is now 7.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicor Corp. [VICR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.82. Additionally, VICR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicor Corp. [VICR] managed to generate an average of $23,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Vicor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vicor Corp. [VICR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vicor Corp. go to 20.00%.

Vicor Corp. [VICR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VICR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of