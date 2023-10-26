Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] loss -0.51% or -0.04 points to close at $7.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4523251 shares. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM that Valley National Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s third quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf40a76467d444a718b4ce724551b6615 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $7.69, the shares rose to $7.77 and dropped to $7.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLY points out that the company has recorded -9.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, VLY reached to a volume of 4523251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75.

Trading performance analysis for VLY stock

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

