Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] moved down -5.47: Why It’s Important

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] plunged by -$25.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $438.844 during the day while it closed the day at $433.18. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock has also loss -7.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMO stock has declined by -22.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.75% and lost -21.34% year-on date.

The market cap for TMO stock reached $167.19 billion, with 390.51 million shares outstanding and 385.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 7905998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $569.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-26-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 13.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

TMO stock trade performance evaluation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, TMO shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.17 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 509.30, while it was recorded at 457.46 for the last single week of trading, and 539.46 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.03. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $53,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 5.62%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.