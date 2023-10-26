Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] Is Currently -3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [NASDAQ: TNDM] loss -3.14% or -0.6 points to close at $18.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3018661 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its third quarter 2023 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call by phone, please use this link (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef8a824a5ebe4f3fbec7ba819e215d96) and you will be provided with dial-in details, including a personal pin.

It opened the trading session at $18.74, the shares rose to $18.85 and dropped to $17.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TNDM points out that the company has recorded -50.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, TNDM reached to a volume of 3018661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 32.03 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 4.38.

The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.