Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] is 13.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [NASDAQ: SBRA] closed the trading session at $14.15 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.15, while the highest price level was $14.55. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2023 third quarter earnings release on November 6, 2023, after the close of trading.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2023 third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-880-4448. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 646-960-0572. The conference ID number is 1382596.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.84 percent and weekly performance of -2.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 3056382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38.

SBRA stock trade performance evaluation

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc go to 7.30%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.