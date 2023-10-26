Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] moved down -11.52: Why It’s Important

Rush Street Interactive Inc [NYSE: RSI] slipped around -0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.38 at the close of the session, down -11.52%. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

RSI’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI’s investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 1-646-904-5544 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 982260.

Rush Street Interactive Inc stock is now -5.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.76 and lowest of $3.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.48, which means current price is +22.02% above from all time high which was touched on 09/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 720.55K shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 3362461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.56. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.52.

Return on Total Capital for RSI is now -49.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.39. Additionally, RSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rush Street Interactive Inc [RSI] managed to generate an average of -$55,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Rush Street Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.