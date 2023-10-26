Rosenblatt slashes price target on Sonos Inc [SONO] – find out why.

Sonos Inc [NASDAQ: SONO] closed the trading session at $9.89 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.84, while the highest price level was $10.80. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sonos Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 the company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.48 percent and weekly performance of -13.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 3982266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $20.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Sonos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

SONO stock trade performance evaluation

Sonos Inc [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.02. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.31 for Sonos Inc [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc [SONO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Sonos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 18.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.45. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc [SONO] managed to generate an average of $36,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Sonos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sonos Inc [SONO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc go to 3.90%.

Sonos Inc [SONO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SONO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SONO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.