Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Is Currently -4.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] loss -4.21% or -4.93 points to close at $112.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3545348 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Paychex Supports RISE Act to Help Micro-Businesses Offer Employee Retirement Plans.

Rep. Tenney (R-NY) and Rep. Kildee (D-MI) introduce legislation incentivizing businesses with 1-9 employees to adopt retirement plans.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) have introduced H.R. 6007 – the Retirement Investment in Small Employers (RISE) Act – bipartisan legislation that would allow micro-sized businesses with 1-9 employees to realize full retirement plan startup tax credits and benefits originally offered in SECURE Act 2.0. Paychex, Inc., the largest 401(k) recordkeeper in the U.S. by total number of plans, supports the passage of this legislation, which would help smaller businesses receive incentives similar to those that larger businesses currently receive. Today, the typical costs for employers with fewer than 10 employees to establish a defined contribution plan are higher than the startup tax credits available to those businesses under existing law.

It opened the trading session at $115.94, the shares rose to $115.94 and dropped to $111.355, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAYX points out that the company has recorded 6.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PAYX reached to a volume of 3545348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $120.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for PAYX stock

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, PAYX shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.22, while it was recorded at 116.03 for the last single week of trading, and 114.75 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.60 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.10.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 48.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $93,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.53%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.