Nextracker Inc [NXT] moved down -0.96: Why It’s Important

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Nextracker Announces Plan to Separate from Flex.

Transaction Expected to Close in Fiscal Q4, Ending March 31, 2024.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced Flex Ltd.’s plan to effect a spin-off of all of its remaining interests in Nextracker Inc. to Flex shareholders (also announced by Flex in a separate press release), which would result in a separation by Flex from its ownership in Nextracker.

A sum of 3364235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Nextracker Inc shares reached a high of $37.55 and dropped to a low of $36.00 until finishing in the latest session at $37.06.

The one-year NXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.54. The average equity rating for NXT stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextracker Inc [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $48.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

NXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextracker Inc [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, NXT shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.95, while it was recorded at 35.83 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nextracker Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.04. Nextracker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextracker Inc [NXT] managed to generate an average of $1,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

NXT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 36.90%.

Nextracker Inc [NXT] Institutonal Ownership Details

