New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [NYSE: EDU] jumped around 1.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.59 at the close of the session, up 2.85%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023, which is the first quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2024.

Financial Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stock is now 85.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDU Stock saw the intraday high of $66.80 and lowest of $61.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.92, which means current price is +92.06% above from all time high which was touched on 10/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 4813942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.13.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.55, while it was recorded at 61.83 for the last single week of trading, and 46.03 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.72. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR go to 0.29%.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]

The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.