Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD] – find out why.

Boyd Gaming Corp. [NYSE: BYD] closed the trading session at $53.85 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.42, while the highest price level was $57.39. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Boyd Gaming Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “Our third-quarter results reflect the value of our diversified business model. Continued strength in play from our core customers, strong results from Sky River and online gaming, and growth in our non-gaming business all contributed to a solid performance in the quarter. However, quarterly results were impacted by declines in play from our retail customers and ongoing cost pressures, both related to the challenging economic environment.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.25 percent and weekly performance of -10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 792.62K shares, BYD reached to a volume of 3278420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $79.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corp. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, BYD shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.37 for Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.40, while it was recorded at 58.93 for the last single week of trading, and 64.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.71. Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.98.

Return on Total Capital for BYD is now 18.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, BYD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boyd Gaming Corp. [BYD] managed to generate an average of $40,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Boyd Gaming Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corp. go to 12.00%.

The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BYD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BYD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.