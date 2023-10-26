Masco Corp. [MAS] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $58

Masco Corp. [NYSE: MAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.84%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2023 Third Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2023 third quarter results on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-259-6580 and from outside the U.S. at 416-764-8624. Please use the conference identification number 40185476.

The 2023 third quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on October 26, 2023 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

Over the last 12 months, MAS stock rose by 2.66%. The one-year Masco Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.16. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.87 billion, with 225.30 million shares outstanding and 223.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, MAS stock reached a trading volume of 3873908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corp. [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $63.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Masco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corp. [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.83 for Masco Corp. [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.33, while it was recorded at 49.45 for the last single week of trading, and 53.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corp. [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +31.26. Masco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.70.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corp. [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Masco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

MAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corp. go to 4.36%.

Masco Corp. [MAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.