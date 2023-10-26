Market cap of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] reaches 1.22B – now what?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: HOLI] closed the trading session at $19.69 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.26, while the highest price level was $21.00. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM that Buyer Consortium Led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group Responds to Hollysys’ Update on Sale Process.

Reminds Shareholders of Similar Fact Pattern in 2021.

Fully Expects Board to Move Forward with Special Meeting After it Confirmed Receipt of Updated Material From Shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.84 percent and weekly performance of 0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 300.72K shares, HOLI reached to a volume of 4160026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLI shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77.

HOLI stock trade performance evaluation

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, HOLI shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd go to 15.83%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd [HOLI]: Institutional Ownership

