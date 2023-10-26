Market cap of Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] reaches 4.04B – now what?

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] slipped around -0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.64 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Envista Announces Participation in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 16th at 11:00 – 11:25 AM GMT. There will be a live webcast that can be viewed on Envista’s Investor Relations website for up to one year.

Envista Holdings Corp stock is now -26.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVST Stock saw the intraday high of $24.87 and lowest of $24.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.29, which means current price is +2.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 4447984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 25.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.88 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.38 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]

