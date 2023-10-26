Market cap of Celestica, Inc. [CLS] reaches 3.02B – now what?

Celestica, Inc. [NYSE: CLS] traded at a low on 10/25/23, posting a -2.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.31. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Celestica Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q3 2023 non-IFRS adjusted EPS* above high end of guidance range; 2023 full year outlook raised.

(All amounts in U.S. dollars. Per share information based on dilutedshares outstanding unless otherwise noted.).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3567336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celestica, Inc. stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for CLS stock reached $3.02 billion, with 119.33 million shares outstanding and 110.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CLS reached a trading volume of 3567336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celestica, Inc. [CLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $26.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica, Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has CLS stock performed recently?

Celestica, Inc. [CLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.87, while it was recorded at 25.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Celestica, Inc. [CLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celestica, Inc. [CLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.22. Celestica, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.01.

Return on Total Capital for CLS is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celestica, Inc. [CLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.86. Additionally, CLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celestica, Inc. [CLS] managed to generate an average of $7,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Celestica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc. go to 15.90%.

Insider trade positions for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]

