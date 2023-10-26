Market cap of Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] reaches 2.06M – now what?

Appreciate Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SFR] loss -17.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Appreciate Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delisting.

Subsequently, Nasdaq has informed the Company that trading of the Company’s common stock will be suspended from The Nasdaq Global Market at the opening of business on October 27, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

SFR stock price has been found in the range of $0.0912 to $0.125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 320.17K shares, SFR reached a trading volume of 7956866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appreciate Holdings Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.49. With this latest performance, SFR shares dropped by -39.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.82 for Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2233, while it was recorded at 0.1494 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6586 for the last 200 days.

Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SFR is now -0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR] managed to generate an average of $3,676,097 per employee.Appreciate Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.02 and a Current Ratio set at 0.02.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Appreciate Holdings Inc [SFR]

The top three institutional holders of SFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.