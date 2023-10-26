Market Analysts see WW International Inc [WW] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] loss -7.27% or -0.68 points to close at $8.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4270419 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WW International, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

It opened the trading session at $9.21, the shares rose to $9.27 and dropped to $8.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WW points out that the company has recorded 15.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -164.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, WW reached to a volume of 4270419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 33.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.77. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. WW International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.15.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.23. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 146.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc [WW] managed to generate an average of -$35,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

WW International Inc [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WW International Inc [WW]

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.