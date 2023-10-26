Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc [W] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 10/25/23, posting a -6.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.33. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Kicks off Holiday Shopping with Second Way Day October 25-26, Featuring Unbeatable Deals on Over 1M Products and the Chance to Win a Home Makeover.

Two-day sales event will include thousands of 24-hour Flash Deals, Doorbusters from top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and Sealy, up to 80% off top-sellers, and free shipping on everything.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will host its second Way Day of the year to kick off the retailer’s extended season of holiday deals. Wayfair’s two-day sales event begins on October 25 at 12 a.m. ET, featuring deals on more than one million items for the home, including up to 80 percent off top-sellers, along with free shipping on everything, and fast, seamless delivery. New this year, Wayfair customers can shop now through the end of Way Day to be entered to win a grand prize of $50,000* toward a home makeover, complete with Wayfair’s design services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4389134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc stands at 5.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.98%.

The market cap for W stock reached $4.68 billion, with 82.90 million shares outstanding and 81.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, W reached a trading volume of 4389134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $83.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -29.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.79 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.96, while it was recorded at 42.74 for the last single week of trading, and 52.30 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.