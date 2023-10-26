Market Analysts see News Corp [NWSA] gaining to $27.50. Time to buy?

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] plunged by -$0.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.40 during the day while it closed the day at $20.55. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Realtor.com® September Rental Report: Rent Prices Dip for Fifth Straight Month.

In September, an uptick in multifamily home construction drove price declines, while quick absorption signals still-high demand from renters, especially for more affordable units.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The Realtor.com® September Rental Report revealed the housing market balance continues to tip in favor of renters amid an uptick in construction rates of multi-family homes, which helped push down rents for 0-2 bedroom properties (-0.7%) for the fifth consecutive month. Meanwhile, compared to pre-pandemic years, faster absorption rates of newly constructed apartments within the first three months after completion signal strong renter demand, particularly for lower-priced units.

News Corp stock has also loss -6.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NWSA stock has inclined by 6.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.42% and gained 12.91% year-on date.

The market cap for NWSA stock reached $11.77 billion, with 572.87 million shares outstanding and 380.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 3148991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about News Corp [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

NWSA stock trade performance evaluation

News Corp [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.65, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

News Corp [NWSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corp [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for News Corp [NWSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

News Corp [NWSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.