Market Analysts see Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] falling to $37. Time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] loss -2.54% or -0.79 points to close at $30.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3319695 shares. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Invitation Homes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier single-family home leasing company, today announced its Q3 2023 financial and operating results, along with the Company’s updated 2023 full year guidance.

It opened the trading session at $30.83, the shares rose to $31.02 and dropped to $30.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVH points out that the company has recorded -5.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 3319695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.96, while it was recorded at 30.96 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.89. Invitation Homes Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.67. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] managed to generate an average of $232,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 13.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.