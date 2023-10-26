Market Analysts see Blackstone Inc [BX] gaining to $113. Time to buy?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] slipped around -3.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $91.91 at the close of the session, down -3.43%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Blackstone Integrates Leading Credit and Insurance Businesses to Form Blackstone Credit and Insurance (BXCI) in Push Toward Next $1 Trillion.

Gilles Dellaert Named Global Head of BXCI, Dwight Scott Named Chairman.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today the integration of its market-leading corporate credit, asset-based finance, and insurance groups into a single new unit, Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI). Credit and Insurance is Blackstone’s fastest-growing segment – more than doubling to $295 billion in assets under management over the last three years. Today, Blackstone’s market-leading businesses include: the largest BDC (BCRED), largest private credit energy transition fund (BGREEN), largest manager of CLOs and senior loans in the world, and the second-largest alternative manager of insurance assets.

Blackstone Inc stock is now 24.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $94.70 and lowest of $91.625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.78, which means current price is +24.14% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 3505778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $106.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 91.71.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.94, while it was recorded at 93.69 for the last single week of trading, and 94.16 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 10.32%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.