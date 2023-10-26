Market Analysts see BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

BILL Holdings Inc [NYSE: BILL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.89%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM that BILL Extends New Purchase Order Capabilities for Small and Midsize Businesses and Accountants to Enhance Control Over Financial Workflows.

New purchase order automation from BILL streamlines processes for Intuit QuickBooks Desktop customers.

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced automation technology to help SMBs and accounting firms get better control and visibility of their accounts payable (AP) workflows.

Over the last 12 months, BILL stock dropped by -27.00%. The one-year BILL Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.14. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.85 billion, with 106.55 million shares outstanding and 101.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BILL stock reached a trading volume of 3367088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $134.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.06, while it was recorded at 99.85 for the last single week of trading, and 101.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BILL Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at +75.80. BILL Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

BILL Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

BILL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL Holdings Inc go to 15.36%.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BILL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.