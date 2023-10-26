Jefferies lifts Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] slipped around -1.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.58 at the close of the session, down -4.44%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Wolfspeed Appoints Thomas Werner as New Board Chair.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, announced today that Thomas Werner, a board member since 2006, has been elected the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Werner succeeds Darren Jackson, who stepped down as chair after five years in the role. Jackson will continue to serve as a member of the Wolfspeed Board. In addition, Board Member Stacy Smith will replace John Replogle as the Chair of the Governance and Nominations Committee.

“Wolfspeed is thrilled to welcome Tom as our new Board Chair,” said Gregg Lowe, Wolfspeed President & CEO. “Tom is a proven innovator with vast experience in the energy and semiconductor industries, and will provide invaluable leadership as we further scale our operations to meet the growing demand for silicon carbide power devices.”.

Wolfspeed Inc stock is now -55.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WOLF Stock saw the intraday high of $31.64 and lowest of $30.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.47, which means current price is +0.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 3247549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $50.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.59.

How has WOLF stock performed recently?

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.31 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 31.93 for the last single week of trading, and 56.19 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.14. Wolfspeed Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.28.

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.74.

Insider trade positions for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.