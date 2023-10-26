International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $188

International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM that IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS.

Revenue growth led by Software and Consulting; Strong profit and cash generation.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 3.31%. The one-year International Business Machines Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $124.88 billion, with 911.01 million shares outstanding and 910.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 6391752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $147.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.37, while it was recorded at 137.28 for the last single week of trading, and 135.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.60%.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.